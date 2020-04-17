EPHRATA - Just because Grant County commissioners are complying with the state’s non-essential business mandate, doesn’t mean they like it.
The governing board emailed us a letter intended for Gov. Jay Inslee, imploring him to reconsider his recent moratorium on the construction of single-family residences in Washington.
The email to iFIBER ONE News comes after our story disclosing the county’s apprehension in developing an ordinance allowing completion of construction on pre-existing home sales. Douglas and Chelan counties have enacted similar ordinances, but Grant County remains fully compliant with the state order.
Signed by all three commissioners, the letter stresses that there is a significant need for affordable housing in the area and asserted that the moratorium will “have the effect of further distancing the affordability gap within our community.”
Additionally, the commissioners say they “received assurance from the development community of their ability to maintain safe social distancing practices whilst maintaining the continuity of construction services.”
Construction on some homes depending on the phase of construction. If the wood frames are exposed, workers are required to seal up anything that could be damaged by the elements.
(1) comment
Maybe the Grant County Commissioners should stop cowering in the corner and grow a backbone like Douglas and Chelan Counties did.. But then again the Governor allowed the State to close fishing in the middle of a lake or walking on Thousands of acres PUBLIC land..
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.