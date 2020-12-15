MOSES LAKE - Grant County Sheriff’s officials say a Moses Lake area family has been compensated after their dog was inadvertently injured by a sheriff’s deputy during a service call earlier this year.
Chief Deputy Ken Jones says a deputy responded to a suspicious-related call at a home in when it happened.
The sheriff’s office was contacted by April and Phillip Leitz; the Leitz family lives in the Moses Lake area. After the deputy made contact with the reporting party, he backed out of the Leitz driveway and accidentally ran over one of their dogs. The canine survived, but was injured and had to be rushed to the vet where it was treated.
Authorities say the Leitz family filed a complaint stating that the deputy could have done more to avert the collision with their dog.
“The Leitz family had expressed concern about the deputy pulling in their driveway,” Jones told IFIBER ONE News. “However, they did call us for service and the driveway is considered public access when law enforcement responds to a call.” “The sheriff’s office is happy that the dog survived and the county felt it was righteous to remedy the situation with compensation for medical costs; it was the right choice.”
Grant County Commissioner Tom Taylor says the Leitz family will be compensated $1,296.30 for medical costs.
(11) comments
I'm impressed that they admitted it. It was not a child. Every person that has a license to operate a vehicle, should, and can recognize if a child is running under you, and not effing notice.
Negligence
failure to use reasonable care, resulting in damage or injury to another.
That’s lawyer talk for you f***ed up. Why do you think the county paid up?
Duh.
OldSoul and Rural Realist If you could step outside of yourselves to look back I wonder if you would see the damage you leave behind from your presumptuous and judgmental comments about other people, their lives and the choices they make.
Thank God there wasn’t a wayward child in the driveway. Even public servants need to be aware of their surroundings. Imagine telling your employer that just didn’t see a fellow coworker when you were backing out a forklift. That sure wouldn’t fly where I work.
We all need to remember that WE the public employ the police whose job it is to serve and protect us. Our public servants need to be held accountable for their negligence just as any of us would be when we are on the job. Hell, some of us would be fired for running over a living being.
Negligence? Your a moron. That was a yapping, barking, untrained and undisciplined dog that was let loose to chase every car, bike and pedestrian that came anywhere near the house. No one can be held responsible for a dog that runs out and attempts to bite at a tire and then gets run over. We see it all the time, people own animals and don't take ownership responsibilities seriously.
That's ridiculous. Dogs are not allowed to run free by county ordinanace. So unless that dog was on a a leash or in a confined area they should have received a ticket instead.
Why do you always have to be such a dick? And what makes you assume the dog wasn't on a leash? Tethered to a tree, perhaps? Aren't you the sort that loves to squawk about property rights and freedom to do as you please and ???
Clearly Hillary was talking about you, and the handbasket you're riding home in.
They broke the law and it resulted in their dogs death. We, the tax paying citizens, should not be paying for their illegal activity. Paying that money is fundamentally wrong. It rewards poor behavior and poor decision manking.
How do you know they broke the law? As I read it, the Leitz family called the police (sheriff, if you want to be pedantic) for some reason. After whatever issue was resolved, the deputy left, and ran over the dog.
Look, these people may be utter garbage as humans. Their dog may be an attack missile looking to bite the balls off of anything that moves (or might be a cute Pomeranian). The thing is, you don't know, and neither do I.
I suspect that the sheriff's office choosing to pay the medical bills absent a lawsuit speaks for itself.
But your jumping to conclusions is pretty, uh, conclusive.
You're a dick.
The irony does escape you, huh
Kudos that they stepped up!
