MOSES LAKE - Five new cases of confirmed COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Grant County, bringing the total to 73.
One previously reported case turned out not to be a resident of Grant County, according to the health district, and that case is no longer counted for Grant County.
The new cases include residents in Moses Lake, Mattawa, Quincy and rural Othello with an address located in Grant County.
Currently, six patients in Grant County are hospitalized. About 150 cases are pending test results.
There are more than 5,800 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Washington state, and more than 240 deaths have been reported.
Inslee issued a stay-at-home order last week that is in effect through April 6, and ordered all non-essential businesses to close through at least April 8. The latest orders expanded previous actions taken by Inslee that ordered the statewide closure of bars, dine-in restaurants and entertainment and recreation facilities, and banned large gatherings.
Inslee repeated Wednesday that those orders are likely to be extended.
Also Wednesday, 130 Washington National Guardsmen were preparing to support food banks across the state, including in King, Pierce, Chelan and Franklin Counties.
Karina Shagren, a spokeswoman for the Washington Military Department, said the hope is to have soldiers and airmen in place starting Friday, and that they will be used to fill critical staffing needs.
Shagren said many food banks are operated by volunteers who fall into the at-risk categories, so members of the National Guard will ensure food banks have the personnel necessary to keep them up and running and ensure they’re able to continue to provide food to those who need it.
National Guard members will be doing everything from unloading trucks to packing boxes and distributing food, she said.
