BEVERLY - The Grant County Coroner’s Office has ruled a Beverly man’s death a homicide.
Coroner Craig Morrison told iFIBER ONE News Yoni Samuel Aguilar, 36, died from the gunshot wound to his head. An autopsy was completed and Aguilar’s family has been notified.
Aguilar’s body was discovered about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday outside his home in the 17300 block of Pasco Street Southeast, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies continue to investigate the death and no other details have been released.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or send information to crimetips@grantcountywa.gov.
