EPHRATA - A Grant County deputy injured in a shooting Tuesday night in Ephrata has been released from the hospital.
Deputy Jeff Wentworth, 41, was shot in the foot when a bullet pierced the metal of his patrol vehicle during a pursuit Tuesday night through Ephrata. Wentworth was taken to the hospital and released around 3 p.m. and is now recovering at home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The suspect in the chase and shooting as well as two armed robberies in Moses Lake, Jesus Torres, is in jail for first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and felony eluding, with more charges expected.
Torres reportedly robbed two Moses Lake businesses on West Broadway Avenue at about 2 p.m. Tuesday, pulling out a pistol in both cases and demanding cash.
Law enforcement located Torres around midnight on state Route 282 heading into Ephrata. Police say Torres fired rounds from an AR15-type rifle and a handgun during the chase.
(8) comments
I would think that this guy would also be charged with attempted first degree murder.
How sad. This young man has been in and out of jail for a long time now. I believe he should not get to have an opportunity to offend. I wonder how close to the area this was to where his brother shot at cops several years ago?
We sure have great cops in grant county. Our cops value human life even the life of scum like this criminal who should go to prison for a long time.
another officer on disabilty
WOW. please name one deputy who is on "disablity".
Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for the officer.
It seems it would have been totally justifiable that Torres got shot while 'escaping' from the law.
Of course if you shoot at a police officer while attempting to escape from a crime scene then your lucky your not dead. I dont see why anyone would disagree with that logic!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.