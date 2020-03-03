MOSES LAKE - The Grant County Fairgrounds is modernizing itself to conveniently accommodate campers who plan to spend the night on fairground property. The Grant County Fairgrounds will launch its new online camping reservation system on Wednesday. The event site has the largest collection of camping spots at 456. Sites range from full hookups in the Pavilion campground to power and water for the rest of the sites. The campgrounds are open from March 1 through October each year.
“In the past the facilities have been first-come, first-serve but that doesn’t match today’s camping needs,” said Fairgrounds Director Jim McKiernan. “Our new reservation system will allow people from throughout the Pacific Northwest and beyond feel assured they will have a camping spot when they arrive,” he added.
“We are working on a master plan of the facilities right now through Erlandsen Engineering out of Wenatchee,” said McKiernan. “We know we need to improve the amenities and increase the size of sites to accommodate the larger RV’s that are in use today,” he added.
Fairground staff along with the Board of County Commissioners is working on a long-term improvement of the facilities. Grant County officials say a fairground facility can have an economic impact on the county.
To make a reservation go to gcfairgrounds.com and look for camping. Note: the system will not be used for Fair camping. The existing process for Fair camping will continue to be used.
