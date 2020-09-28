MOSES LAKE - Multiple Grant County fire agencies are set to conduct a live fire training burn on Saturday, Oct. 17.
Grant County Fire District 5 Capt. Travis Svilar said the district was able to acquire a structure at 10301 Road 7 Northeast near Moses Like for the live fire training, which will start at about 7 a.m. and end around 5 p.m. Firefighters worked through several different scenarios, improving their skills as they built confidence to fight interior based fires.
“Grant County 5 has been using the structure over the last couple weeks doing fire fighting training in search and rescue and firefighter survival skills,” Svilar said. “We are very fortunate to have a structure donated to us to be able to do real world training.”
Prior to the live fire training, firefighters will also be working on ventilation tactics at the property, Svilar said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.