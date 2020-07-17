MOSES LAKE - On Friday, the Grant County Health District disclosed the latest tally of patients who tested positive for coronavirus in the county. GCHD reported 30 new positive on Friday. Cases include residents of Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, and Warden.
On Thursday, 14 new coronavirus cases were reported in Douglas County and 39 were reported in Chelan County. 20 new positive cases were reported in Adams County on Friday.
(2) comments
OHHHH NOOOOOOO... Foxy Loxy what are we going to do scream all the chicken littles.. Run to the cave says Foxy Loxy.. The Cave will save you..
Wonder why this stupid report had graphs and charts and nonsense but NOT ONE number of how many of those people were sent home, how were in the hospital, and how many were in the ICU and they sure didn't show how many died..
Wonder Why CHICKEN LITTLE.. Do you dare ask yourself or is the cave just making you feel all safe and warm??
It's BECAUSE they aren't in the hospitalsssssss they are home playing Fortnite and watching YouTube !!! They just tested positive.. WHOOPIE BIG DEALL !!!
No leadership from the top combined with folks willing to suck up crackpot theories, conspiracies, and cures = more disease, more deaths, greater costs.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.