GRANT COUNTY - The Grant County Health District is investigating a possible case of coronavirus.
Health district officials say the individual is showing symptoms consistent with coronavirus, also known as COVID-19. A specimen has been submitted to the Washington State Public Health Laboratories for testing. Results are expected within three to five days.
The health district plans to notify the public when results become available.
The health district has been in communication with local health care and emergency response partners to ensure prevention and response strategies are in place to reduce the spread of the disease when it arrives.
The Kittitas County Public Health Department also reported Monday morning a possible case of coronavirus. The individual is currently hospitalized in western Washington and is in critical but stable condition. Health officials are awaiting tests results.
Health officials recommend anyone who feels sick or may be at risk for coronavirus to contact their health care provider before seeking care. The health care provider can give instructions so that others are not exposed.
People should continue to practice protective measures, including:
- Washing hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose or mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoiding contact with people who are sick
- Staying home and avoiding close contact with others while you are sick
- Covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
Six people have now died from coronavirus in Washington state, health officials reported on Monday. Five people were from King County and one from Snohomish County.
Researchers said earlier the COVID-19 virus may have been circulating for weeks undetected in the state, and experts said more cases would likely be reported in Washington, Oregon and California as testing ramps up.
(1) comment
Wash your filthy hands, don't cough on each other, don't lick each other! Yay no plague!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.