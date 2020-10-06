MOSES LAKE - Another 18 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County as the health district says they are beginning to see an increase in cases associated with social gatherings.
Tuesday’s cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata and Moses Lake, according to the health district.
Of the now 3,192 confirmed cases, 11 patients are hospitalized — up one from Monday — and 2,544 previous cases are listed as recovered.
“Please remember to always wear a face covering when you are around people outside your own household including retail stores, restaurants (when not eating), churches and family or social gatherings,” health district officials stated. “
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 3
- Ephrata: 257
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 8
- Mattawa: 507
- Moses Lake: 964
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 75
- Quincy: 802
- Royal City: 325
- Soap Lake: 41
- Warden: 206
- Wilson Creek: 4
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.