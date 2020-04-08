MOSES LAKE - Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Grant County, bringing the total number of cases to 98.
Included in the new cases are one in Mattawa and three in Quincy, according to the Grant County Health District, which also reported 25 probable cases and about 200 cases pending test results. Seven patients are currently hospitalized.
“We are encouraged to see the slowing of COVID-19 cases in Western Washington,” health district officials stated. “However, there is reason to believe that Eastern Washington is two to three weeks behind the Western Washington outbreak. We are extremely hopeful that in a few weeks we, too, will see a slowing of cases due in large part to our communities’ commitment to staying home and staying healthy.”
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 10
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 0
- Mattawa: 18
- Moses Lake: 17
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 1
- Quincy: 41
- Royal City: 5
- Soap Lake: 3
- Warden: 4
Grant County this week returned 20 ventilators to the state to be shipped to helped patients in New York as Washington returned 400 ventilators it had received from the federal stockpile.
“The movement and redistribution of equipment and supplies provided by the federal government does not indicate Eastern Washington does not need the supplies, but rather that those supplies are needed elsewhere first, such as large metropolitan cities like New York,” health district officials stated. “We continue to prepare for when the highest number of infections happen in Grant County, and the assessment by health officials is that we have not yet reached that milestone.”
Statewide, more than 9,000 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 421 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
