Local health officials are briefing area healthcare providers about the arrival of the deadly coronavirus to the state on Monday.
The virus was contracted by an Everett man in his 30’s who had recently traveled to China. He arrived in Snohomish County on January 15 after traveling from Wuhan City, China, where an outbreak of 2019-nCoV has been underway since December 2019.
As of the morning of January 21, there were 300 cases worldwide but that number is likely to grow. The outbreak in Wuhan, China was originally linked to a large seafood and animal market, suggesting a possible zoonotic origin to the outbreak.
Human to human spread has been confirmed, but the virus’s level of susceptibility to spreading has yet to be gauged.
iFIBER ONE News reached out the Grant County Health District prior to Monday’s state health department press conference and minutes after the media briefing concluded.
“We’re in the process of writing up a provider release with details, instructions and steps for provides in terms of testing for the virus,” Grant County Health District Health Educator Ben Glosenger told iFIBER ONE News.
Health officials say coronavirus symptoms are like the common flu. However, health officials say if you do experience flu symptoms but have not traveled to the affected areas elsewhere in the world, you wouldn't be tested for it unless you've come into contact with someone who has.
The patient who contracted the virus is reportedly ok, recovering and in stable condition.
iFIBER ONE News will have more information as it becomes available.
