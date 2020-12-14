EPHRATA - An inmate at the Grant County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
The sheriff’s office says the inmate tested positive last week. The inmate was immediately isolated in a special area of the jail and will remain in isolation for 14 days from the day of the positive test result.
Six people who were in direct contact with the inmate have been tested for the virus and will be tested every three days for the next two weeks of their quarantine, according to the sheriff’s office. The six people have all tested negative for the virus.
“The Grant County Health District is providing guidance to us and we are following their recommendations in order to reduce the spread of COVID-19 within the jail,” sheriff’s office officials stated. “All previous prevention measures will continue such as jail access restrictions, frequent disinfecting, physical distancing and use of face coverings.”
The sheriff’s office last week announced that four employees in the corrections division had also tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the closure of the sheriff’s office in Ephrata.
(2) comments
gee who didnt see that coming?? i'll wait!..Health care Is dismal at bes tat the jail.. Not a priority with Sheriff
truth
