EPHRATA - Visitation hours at the Grant County Jail have been temporarily reduced due to staffing shortages.
The sheriff’s office announced the changed Monday morning for visitation hours for maximum and medium classified inmates. Temporary hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Visitation sign-ups begin at 2 p.m. and last round sign-ups at 7:20 p.m. There is also no visits between 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office.
The reduced visitation hours are in effect until further notice.
For more information on visitation rules, visit www.grantcountywa.gov/sheriff/corrections or call 509-754-2011 ext. 2485.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.