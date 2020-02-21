EPHRATA - Grant County’s newest K9, Hawk, will soon be better protected thanks to a donation from the nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s.
K9 Hawk, partnered with deputy David De La Rosa, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest, which is sponsored by Marjorie Lacoy of Ephrata. The vest will be embroiled with the sentiment “In memory of Gordon Lacoy,” according to the sheriff’s office.
The vest is expected to be delivered in eight to ten weeks.
Vested Interest in K9s, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit, provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The organization has provided more than 3,700 custom fitted protective vests through private and corporate donations, valuing about $6.9 million. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.
The organization has also provide vests to other Grant County and Moses Lake patrol K9s.
For more information on Vested interest in K9s, visit www.viks9s.org.
Just watch out for Old Puppy Choker. I hear he is roaming the mean streets of Ephrata and Quincy. It really gets his marbles going to choke little doggies!
