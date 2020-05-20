EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff’s Office K9 Hawk is now equipped with a bullet and stab protective vest provided by Vested Interest in K9s.
The vest was sponsored by Marjorie Lacoy of Ephrata and embroidered with the sentiment “In memory of Gordon Lacoy,” according to the sheriff’s office.
Vested Interest in K9s, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit started in 2009, provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The organization has provided more than 3,800 custom fitted protective vests through private and corporate donations, valuing about $6.9 million. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.
The organization has also provide vests to other Grant County and Moses Lake patrol K9s.
For more information on Vested interest in K9s, visit www.viks9s.org.
