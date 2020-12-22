EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff’s Office K9 Zedd is set to receive body armor thanks to a donation.
Zedd will receive a bullet and stab protective vest from nonprofit organization Vested Interest in K9s. The vest is sponsored by Jim Otto of Stratford, Conn. and will be embroidered with the sentiment “In honor of Wendy, Pocket and Ruby.”
The vest is expected to be delivered within eight to ten weeks, according to the sheriff’s office.
Vested Interest in K9s, a Massachusetts-based nonprofit started in 2009, provides protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the country. The organization has provided more than 4,000 custom fitted protective vests through private and corporate donations, valuing about $6.9 million. The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.
The organization has also provide vests to other Grant County, Moses Lake and Soap Lake K9s.
(1) comment
yay
