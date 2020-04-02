EPHRATA - The Grant County Landfill in Ephrata is set to close to the public temporarily beginning Friday to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy” order.
The landfill will continue to be open to commercial haulers.
The Consolidated Disposal Waste Transfer Station on Road 7 Northeast near Moses Lake is closed on Saturday and Sunday, effective immediately. The transfer station remains open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Waste being delivered to the transfer station from the general public is restricted to essential waste. Essential waste includes rotting or about to rot waste and health and safety related items. There are no limitations in place for commercial haulers.
“Please refrain from bringing yard or ‘spring cleaning’ waste and consider holding materials to be disposed at a later time,” CDSI officials stated. “We understand that disposing of household garbage is necessary to ensure a healthy living environment, but we ask that you limit your trips to the CDSI Transfer station at this time.”
Consolidated Disposal can provide on-site container services, if needed, by calling 509-754-2468.
(1) comment
Watch...people burning their trash at home will go up.
