EPHRATA - The Grant County Landfill in Ephrata will open back up to the public on Monday, April 27, with social distancing guidelines in place.
The landfill, which has been closed to the public since April 3, will be open regular operating hours: Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Due to the potential for increased traffic, county officials ask residents to be patient during expected delays.
“Be advised that the social distancing guidelines including a minimum of 6 feet of separation shall be adhered to,” county commissioners stated. “We ask that you respectfully follow the direction of the landfill employees. If there is blatant disregard for the 6-foot separation guidelines it will be addressed accordingly and continued disregard may result in being asked to leave.”
Drop boxes will remain closed until further notice.
The landfill water pump is currently down so there is no public access to potable water or public restroom.
