MOSES LAKE - Local leaders are speaking up about the 2,100 acres of land that have been opened up for business development just west of the Grant County International Airport in Moses Lake. Earlier this fall, the Port of Moses Lake completed Road G and utility infrastructure to support the new Westside/Industrial Park (WEC). Road G connects the WEC to SR 17. The business development plot will be transferred to Grant County in mid-November.
A 2018 feasibility study, jointly funded by Washington’s Community Economic Revitalization Board (CERB) and the Port, revealed the growing need for industrial sites, often 100 acres or more in size, for food processing, aerospace, air cargo, and Clean Technology manufacturing needs into the future. The study indicated that few sites existed in the region with air, road, and rail connection opportunities. All three modes are available at the WEC.
The infrastructure was financed through a new Local Improvement District (LID) with the help of a loan and grant from CERB.
Janea Delk, Executive Director and Tribal Liaison for the CERB, expressed her appreciation for the project.
“The Port’s Westside Employment Center is a great example of CERB funded projects. It aligns with the economic development strategies for the community, it is strategically located with air, road, and rail transportation networks, and, most importantly, it will bring new jobs to Central Washington. We are pleased to partner with the Port of Moses Lake to bring these opportunities to Grant County.”
Stroud Kunkle, the president of the Port of Moses Lake Commission, says the WEC will propel Grant County’s efforts to grow and diversify its economy.
“The Westside Employment Center is a major step in achieving the Port’s vision of diversifying our region’s economy and leveraging opportunities with the Grant County International Airport. We are pleased with the partnership with Grant County, the City of Moses Lake, WSDOT and CERB, and with the cooperation and involvement of Unique Properties and Central Terminals who own land in the WEC.”
Grant County Commissioner Cindy Carter says she’s very encouraged by the project’s potential.
“We are thrilled with the completion of this project.” This will provide another key opportunity to grow jobs and diversify Grant County’s economy due to its ideal location for new food processing, aerospace, manufacturing, Clean-Tech manufacturing, and customers of the Grant County International Airport.”
City of Moses Lake City Manager Allison Williams chimed in as well.
“The City of Moses Lake is excited with our partnership with the Port of Moses Lake and Grant County on this important effort to grow and diversify our region’s economy. In particular, the City is pleased with the timing of the Port’s work to bring new rail service to the Grant County International Airport and complete the infrastructure for the WEC. These projects will bring new opportunities to expand on our region’s strengths as we strive to recover and diversify our region’s economy."
An employment center that's run out of capacity for development on the airport's eastside already exists; it's known as the Grant County International Airport Employment Center.
A ceremony honoring the site will take place at the site on Wednesday.
The Port of Moses Lake is in discussions with several prospective businesses who are interested in establishing themselves in the WEC.
i wonder if the city will expand its boundaries for tax revenue like they did for R.E.C
