MESA - An Ephrata-based company helped crews clean up the scene of a wreck involving one of its transport trucks on SR 17 in Mesa.
At about 8:50 a.m. on Thursday, the state patrol says a semi owned by Tommer Construction was speeding down a hill when the driver lost control and hit a concrete barrier. The crash sent 15 crushed vehicles onto the road.
The driver, who is from Grant County, was taken to a Pasco hospital with minor injuries. No one else was hurt and the semi was the only vehicle involved.
Troopers say the road is partially blocked and officers are doing traffic control in one direction at a time.
As of 11:30 a.m., troopers did not have an ETA on when the roadway would fully reopen.
