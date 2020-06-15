MOSES LAKE - Grant County residents can dispose of household hazardous waste for free on Saturday, June 27 at the Grant County Road District 2 shop near Moses Lake.
The free disposal event is from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the shop located at 12171 Road 3 Northeast (Wheeler Road). The event is for waste generated by households only.
Additional requirements are in place to minimize the risk of transmitting COVID-19. To implement social distancing, all waste must be located in the car trunk or truck bed, and anyone exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 are asked not to attend. All participants will be required to remain in their vehicles.
Hazardous products often have labels stating “warning, danger, caustic, flammable and poison,” according to county officials.
“These chemicals should be disposed of through hazardous waste collection opportunities – not in the garbage, down the drain or on the ground,” according to officials.
The items should be brought to the event in the original containers with the labels if possible.
Examples of items people can dispose of at the event include:
- Oil-based paint
- Paint thinners
- Household batteries
- Solvents
- Brake fluid
- Spot removers
- Drain openers
- Insecticides
- Weed killers
- Swimming pool and hobby chemicals
Latex paint, propane tanks, fluorescent lights, mercury-containing lights, motor oil, and automotive batteries will not be accepted at the event. There are year-round collection sites available for propane tanks, used oil, fluorescent, mercury-containing lights, and automotive batteries in Grant County.
For more information contact Grant County Solid Waste at 509-754-6082.
