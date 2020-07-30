MOSES LAKE - 22 more positive cases of coronavirus were recorded on Thursday by the Grant County Health District. Cases are residents of Ephrata, Mattawa area, Moses Lake, Rural Othello, Quincy, Royal City, Warden, and Wilson Creek area.
Health officials say the incident rate per 100,000 people is still increasing; this means there were more people diagnosed with COVID-19 over the last 2 weeks then in the previous two weeks. However, the hospitalization rate is holding steady.
Grant County’s coronavirus rate is 343 cases per 100,000; the goal is 25 per 100,000.
Adams County had no new cases on Thursday.
Hey guess what, it's a virus, there is no cure, if it gets on your mask you will suck it through as you breathe, Hygiene and distance is your only defense.
There is a drug for lupus, malaria and arthritis that thousands of people take every day that may help but don't try that wouldn't want to take any chances.
Part of the problem is the anti-maskers are subjecting retail and food service workers to so much verbal abuse, stores are unwilling to strictly enforce the mandate. We are holding firm in our business but my staff have been sworn at, made fun of, had customers walk off, throw things etc. Regardless of your political persuasion, it’s ridiculous to subject front line staff to this abuse.
Is the curve flattening yet? Has anyone told the virus to stop infecting people because it's ruining our lives?
The curve probably won't flatten, since we have a surprisingly large number of people in our community unable to practice basic hygiene. Weird way to celebrate "freedom".
