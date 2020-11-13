MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, Grant County reported 84 new cases of COVID-19.
In addition to that, Grant County Health District officials are reviewing what’s believed to be seven more coronavirus-induced deaths.
As of this week, the county has a rate of 315 cases per 100,000 people.
There’s been 193 new COVID-19 cases in the last seven days.
Health officials in the county are also reporting an increase in hospitalizations.
Why can't it be reported wed. was 46 cases and Thursday was 38 cases? Maybe it's just me but my first impression was 84 cases on Thursday alone. Gee Fiber has never misled us before!
What's"not effective" is conducting family super-spreader events to watch the Seahawks, have Sunday dinner, secret church gatherings, etc., intentionally ignoring the virus in emulation of the cult leader America has fired for incompetence.
Nine months into this thing, ignorance is no excuse. It's childishness, selfishness, and blind stupidity and, of course, cowardly refusal to nay-say the idiocy of EWA Republican provincialism.
I don't think masks are 100% effective.
Neither are brakes, but I use them.
Neither are condoms. Is that a reason to not use them if you are "interacting" with strangers?
I hope we can avoid being like North or South Dakota, which have run out of staffed hospital beds. Be smart and considerate of others, please.
We can.
We can, bit people don't want to follow recommendations. They have a "medical condition" or they feel that their "rights are being violated". People are selfish.
