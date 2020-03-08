GRANT COUNTY - A Grant County woman who previously tested positive for coronavirus has died, according to the Grant County health District.
The individual, a Quincy resident in their 80s, was being treated at Central Washington Hospital in Wenatchee.
“I will start this press release by stating our hearts are with the family, friends, and Central Washington Hospital staff,” stated Theresa Adkinson, Health District administrator. “I speak on behalf of our staff, health officer, and board of health, were are so sorry for your loss.”
The individual reported that they did not have any recent travel outside the county, indicating the illness was likely acquired locally. So far, this is the only confirmed case of coronavirus in Grant County.
In the state, 136 people have tested positive for the virus, resulting in at least 19 deaths, the majority of those in King County.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told CBS’s “Face the Nation” on Sunday that people are responding well to warnings by voluntarily working from home or staying home when sick, and that communities are canceling events where the virus might be spread. But he said that might not be enough to prevent the virus from continuing to move through the population.
“We are looking to determine whether mandatory measures are required,” he said, but didn’t elaborate.
Officials say the at-risk population appears to be older adults and those with preexisting medical conditions such as heart, lung or kidney disease.
