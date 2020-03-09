EPHRATA - Twenty years ago, Grant PUD Commissioner Tom Flint took a solid stand in support of fiber optical internet in Grant County. That decision to support fiber is paying dividends as the county continues to modernize and grow thanks to the efforts of Flint and others long ago.
On Monday, Flint announced his fifth run for re-election as Grant County Public Utility District commissioner since joining the commission in 2000. Flint is affectionately known as “The Father of Fiber” for his passionate vision and 20-year leadership in the fight to bring the PUD’s broadband fiber optic network to every home and business in Grant County.
Flint’s resume includes experience as president of the Washington PUD Association and as a board member of both Energy Northwest and the Northwest Public Power Association.
“Institutional knowledge and stability are important characteristics of a PUD Commissioner,” said Flint. “With my 20 years of service on the board, I know this county was built on the foundation of hydroelectric power. I remain committed to preserving those benefits for the residents, farmers, irrigators and businesses of this great county. I also believe strongly that fiber optic service must be made available for all county residents. It’s been a 20-year project and one I’m committed to see to the end.”
Flint was also part of the federal relicensing effort for the Priest Rapids Project in 2008 and was an advocate of having hydropower recognized as a renewable resource on the state level. Flint also played a pivotal in helping the utility work through the fracture at Wanapum Dam in 2014.
(2) comments
Are you satisfied with the direction of the Grant County Public Utility Diatrict? Do you feel you as if the GCPUD listens to you? Have you ever had an interaction with the GCPUD where you felt valued, respected or appreciated? Do you feel the GCPUD has your best interest at heart?
The flagrant disregard for the general public and arrogant manor in which so many GCPUD employees handle themselves on company buisness starts at the top. Its a reflection of the leadership's values and morals.
The radio host Paul Harvey once said “Politicians are like diapers, they need to be changed often, and for the same reasons.”
I think the quote is applicable here.
Care to cite some actual examples of the alleged behavior? The interactions I have had with PUD staff have been nothing but completely professional.
