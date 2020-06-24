EPHRATA - Grant County Sheriff Tom Jones said his office will continue to focus on education in regards to the state’s order making face coverings mandatory statewide beginning Friday.
The sheriff’s office says the order announced Tuesday “is not a mandate for the sheriff’s office or local law enforcement to detain, cite or arrest suspected violators."
The order requires face coverings when people are indoor in a public area, and outdoors in a public area when six feet of physical distancing can’t be maintained. A violation of the statewide mask order is a misdemeanor, punishable by up to 90 days in jail and up to a $1,000 fine, according to Inslee’s office.
“The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has much larger public safety priorities than writing a ticket for a person not wearing a mask,” Sheriff Jones stated. “Our jail is on restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and therefore violations of the Governor’s order will not meet the booking criteria. I have full trust in the residents and business owners of our great county that they will continue to use common sense and good judgement to be safe. Their efforts will support Grant County moving to Phase 3 of the reopening plan.”
The sheriff’s office and other law enforcement agencies does have discretion on enforcing the order “based upon specific situations and resources,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The North Central Washington Law Enforcement Leadership Group, which includes the sheriff’s office in Chelan, Douglas and Okanogan counties and police departments in Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, also stated they will continue to “focus on crimes and criminals which impact public safety.”
“The statewide face covering order is a public health and safety measure, it is not a mandate for local law enforcement response,” the group stated. “We encourage our community to take the necessary precautions to ensure the health and safety of all.”
Ephrata police also issued a similar response to the face covering mandate on Tuesday.
"The Ephrata Police Department will continue to communicate with and encourage all Ephrata citizens to make safety-focused decisions and follow all health-based directives from the Governor as well as state and local health officials," department officials stated.
I do not think it was the Gov. But the mayor of Seattle don't you think!!
That's why we elected him...common sense approach to the Tyrant in Olympia.
For some reason, I rather doubt a governor that allows a hostile group to take over a police precinct in their state, free of consequence, is going to garner much support from local law enforcement.
Well said young lady!!
