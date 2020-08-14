EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff’s Office has publicly expressed desire in hiring lateral officers leaving the Seattle Police Department.
Over the last few months, the Seattle Police Department has been accused of using excessive force while trying to control protests and marches in downtown Seattle; public outcry to defund Seattle’s police force ensued as well as a federal ruling that was handed down baring the department form using tear gas, pepper spray, flash bangs, and rubber bullets against non-violent protesters.
On June 17, the King County Labor Council voted to expel the Seattle Police Officers Guild from the organization due to demand pushed by many protesters. On Aug. 11, Seattle Police Chief Carmen Best announced her decision to step down in September. Best’s decision to step down came after the city council’s decision to cut the police budget by $4 million which would result in layoffs of as many as 100 officers.
On Thursday night, Grant County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Dustin Canfield wrote the following on Twitter:
“I love my job…here in Grant County. Attn: Seattle PD laterals, we are hiring and have very supportive community & Board of County Commissioners, who actually appreciate and respect what we do. Do your research and get on our list,” Canfield wrote.
Sheriff Tom Jones says he “absolutely” supports Canfield’s statement.
“It’s too bad what Seattle is going through and the fact that it could potentially impact the family of 100 officers. Who are they going to call? You don’t need the police until you need them, I believe in law and order and without that in Seattle, it’s not going to be good,” Jones told iFIBER ONE News.
Jones says he is aware that several outgoing Seattle Police officers have already expressed interest in working for the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
(26) comments
I don't care what color or sex or religion you are, and there are plenty of cops of all colors, sexes, and faiths. These cops are the ones that come when you wreck your car, when your property is stolen, when your safety is threatened, when your rights have been violated. Are they all saints? No, but there are more good than bad. The bad can be weeded out, but the need for someone to risk their lives for our safety is always going to be there unless we just accept anarchy.
Who are you going to call when you need help? Ghostbusters?
Here is a thought -- Soap Lake has a couple of extra deputies, hire them
We dont need more violence over here leave them over their
I think history and common sense has shown that more police presence equates to less violence, not more.
Hire some if you are short and can keep within your budget. Just make sure they are ready to protect the citizens of this county.
It's all about leadership. After all there is a deputy still on the dept that pointed a gun at his wife and pulled the trigger. His response was I thought it was empty.
Beware the Trump fascist, for he is the Devil's pawn. Alone among God's primates, he kills for sport or lust or greed. Yea, he will murder his brother to possess his brother's land. Let him not breed in great numbers, for he will make a desert of his home and yours. Shun him; drive him back into his fetid lair, for he is the harbinger of death.
Don't you just love the generalizations.......me good, you bad. It's no wonder this country is so divided. I feel so fortunate not to be filled with hatred for my fellow man/woman based on generalizations based on race, religion or political beliefs. I do, however, get a real feel for people's character based on what they write here.
bring every one of them here- be happy to have you. heck, i would mow there lawn, other chores to show them there really are decent people left. Idea- have foot patrols, introduce then selfs- make it sorta like the little town i last lived in-- a nice safe place- never took the keys out of the rigs- never bothered to lock the house when i was gone for days-- same with basement- did tell people to wipe the grease off the tools before you put them back-- kids coming by for me to fix there flat bicycle tires-- not a worry in the world there. it was nice. riff raff knew better than to go there. if ya get my drift---
Opinionscrossroad, it gets old reading your constant hate and discontent on ifiber. I would be willing to help load all of your liberal, anti cop and Antifa supporting crap and drop you off over in The CHOP district of Seattle.
I stand for my flag, kneel for Christ and love those who risk their lives protecting mine! Great idea by someone who loves and appreciates his job at OUR Grant County Sheriff’s Department. You need more good men and women and Seattle’s trained and vetted would be excellent additions!!! We will take 5 of their best and we will give them Opinionscrossroad in exchange!!!
Standing ovation!!!
@lb something .. A lot of people in this country have gotten real changes by saying the way of Status quo is not how things should be. You say you love your country but you do realize there would NOT be a country if BRAVE MEN and Women stood up and said enough to tyranny and the Status Quo needed to be changed?? It started with people writing a letter.. What are you complaining about again?? Oh that's right someone writing how people feel.. The difference is ???
You may "kneel for Christ" but you talk like a serpent full of deceit. I would suggest you kneel tonight while re-reading Genesis.
Do NOT talk to me about "Kneeling for Christ" when you always talk with such anger and hatred towards other humans. You talk about "Christ" and yet have learned NOTHING. "Christ" washed the nasty feet of his disciples showing mercy and kindness to every human being.
You REALLY think you are going to get a rise from me Saying you "Kneel for Jesus Christ" while at the same time talking hatred and aggression towards your fellow human being??
I really think you should re-evaluate your ideals and where they come from..
Yeah, I think it was pretty clear that he got a rise out of you. Christians are more followers of the New Testament, and not the Old, so Genesis isn’t really on my main reading list. You’re are confusing passion with hatred in some of this speech, as well. No one is calling on violence toward anyone, or demanding discrimination. People point out facts that are currently happening around our country and that upsets some people’s liberal sensibilities.
We need some aggressive officers here in Grant County to tackle some of the problems we have. Get the meanest tweaker hating SOBs you can find. A properly motivated department the size of Grand County Sheriffs office should have a couple of excessive force complaints lodged against them monthly. Turn them loose, get rid if those dam recording devises and let them stop some criminals and have a little fun while they do it.
Well isn't that just a brilliant Bureaucratic idea ?!?! Bring in new workers from an organization plagued with a culture of prejudice, excessive force, and intolerance.. An organization that blatantly violated not only the city councils orders but a federal judge's court order.
Yeah Jones those are the EXACT people from an organization you should be recruiting from (yes that's sarcasm if you didn't get it). MOST logical recruiters, and leaders with intelligence, hire from organizations that are run excellently with a great culture so those cultural values and leadership skills are brought into your organization to either hold a high cultural standard or bring in leaders to elevate the organization to a higher standard.. Not sure why you want to look in the trash pile for new recruits.
Most real leaders don't go looking in the trash unless you are expecting to find trash..
Spoken like a true "woke" liberal. Why don't you go to Seattle and live your life. It will become real interesting w/o the cops around to protect you. Or are you all talk keyboard commando?
@wrango.. If you haven't noticed -- We live in a time that a large percentage of the people fear the Cops than the criminals..
I do enjoy reading your comments though that you think these cops are walking around like they are wearing capes. What exactly are they protecting you from again?? According to Jones a major crime is speeding so he needs more traffic cops.. YEAAAHHHHH i'm scared of a speeder that I need someone's protection.. Just like for DECADES we needed cops arresting Pot Smokers.. BBIIIIGGGG DEAL !!
One mans trash is another mans treasure. Bring them all here, where they will be respected. Some big city muscle in our little community could be just what this place needs to clean it up a bit. I’m all for it.
If they indeed did violate the Seattle City Council orders, as you claim, than I applaud them. The socialist coven that is the Seattle City Council. Sounds to me like they were upholding their sworn oath of defending the constitution. I think we could use some folks like that around here.
@jbc .. You are applauding Cops disregarding the law.. AWESOME !!! Just AWESOME mentality..
When it means protecting the constitution against Socialism you’re damned right I am.
As long as they don't share the same liberal policies as Seattle then i'd welcome the experienced officers
[rolleyes] your ignorance is showing. They actually didn't ignore council orders... There were certain situations they were allowed to use less lethal tools the media just loved the drama of saying they went against orders. Apparently you also thought CHOP was a great idea and look how well that went...
@bailieb.. I'm not going to argue the details.. Fact is: They (Seattle Cops) got called out for not following the direction and guidance of the City Council up to the point they got a court order against them..
Oh wow bailieb don't tell me these crazy cops tried to live up to their oath to protect and defend the constitution of the USA.
Don't hire the crummy ones.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.