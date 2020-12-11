GRANT COUNTY - A Grant County sheriff’s deputy was found dead Friday morning inside his home.
Deputy Jon Melvin was 60-years-old. He was found dead by fellow deputies who were checking on his welfare after family members were unable to reach him, according to the sheriff’s office.
Melvin’s cause of death has not yet been determined.
Melvin had served more than 35 years in law enforcement. He was hired in 1984 and served most of his career with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office. In addition to patrol. Melvin worked a number of special assignments including the off-road vehicle unit, search and rescue, the marine unit, school resource officer in Mattawa, and a community deputy for Desert Aire.
Melvin was preparing to retire in early 2021.
“Deputy Melvin was a well-rounded, highly-skilled deputy whose intelligence was outweighed only by his compassion and willingness to always help others,” Sheriff Tom Jones said. “Jon will be deeply missed.”
The sheriff’s office is assisting Melvin’s family with arrangements and any public ceremonies will be held at a later date.
(3) comments
He will be greatly missed. I'm sincerely sorry for the family's loss.
I interacted with him a couple times. Great guy. He was an asset that represented the Sheriffs Department very well. Sad to see him go.
condolences to his family and loss to the sheriffs dept.. R.I.P
