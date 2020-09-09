EPHRATA - Grant County K9 Chicka has been retired from service after four years, the sheriff’s office announced Tuesday.
Chicka has served Grant County since 2016 and was the second K9 brought on when the sheriff’s office started its patrol K9 unit. Chicka has ongoing medical issues that does not allow her to continue as a police dog.
Chicka has assisted several agencies in and around Grant County, leading to 35 captures, 10 apprehensions and about 90 deployments. The four-legged deputy has also done several demonstrations for organizations, schools and programs throughout the county.
“K9 Chicka’s personality and bark will definitely be missed by everyone that has had the pleasure of working with her,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
Chicka will now live with her first handler, Sgt. Ric Char and his family.
“Enjoy your retirement K9 Chicka. You and your impact will be forever felt around Grant County and the citizens you encountered,” sheriff’s office officials added.
Chicka is set to be replaced by K9 Zadak the Destroyer, nicknamed Zedd, a short-haired German Shepherd.
