EPHRATA - All jury trials in Grant County Superior Court have been suspended through Jan. 11 in response to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
“The well-being of our jurors, litigants, and staff is our utmost concern,” Superior Court Presiding Judge David Estudillo said. “We deeply appreciate their service and the trust they have in our court. Though the superior court has implemented procedures to limit the risk of exposure to COVID-19 during jury trials, there remains significant concern about the potential risks associated with gathering persons for jury selection and trial in light of the trending COVID-19 positivity rates in Grant County. Suspending jury trials is the right decision at this time.”
The health district reported more than 900 virus cases per 100,000 residents between Nov. 11 and Nov. 25 in Grant County. Grant County Superior Court officials will continue to monitor information from the health district.
Superior Court continues to operate all regularly scheduled criminal and civil dockets. All non-jury trials are unaffected.
Hmm sucks for you if ur waiting for trial...I guess with covid the wheels of Justice are slower
Is there any kind of technology that exists that allows video teleconferencing? I wonder...
The right to a speedy trial doesn't have caveats to it.
