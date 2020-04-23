EPHRATA - As pressure mounts to reopen parts of the local economy, Grant County commissioners have penned a second letter asking the governor to restart residential construction.
The second letter addressed to the governor comes after communication from an Ephrata law firm that petitioned commissioners to “redress” the state’s “Stay Home, Stay Healthy,” order. The Ephrata legal practice of Schultheis Tabler Wallace formally called the governor’s order “unconstitutional” in a letter addressed to Grant County Commissioners who were asked to publicly confirm whether they were for or against the state mandate.
On Wednesday, Grant County Commissioner Tom Taylor says he spoke to Governor’s Central Washington Regional Representative Salvador Salazar. Taylor asked the question concerning construction projects i.e. public vs. private interest.
“Why is construction of Key Arena, in Seattle, considered essential, but construction of single-family homes in Grant County is non-essential?”
Taylor says Salazar did not have an answer to his question, but he did pass his inquiry on to the governor. Taylor says he’s expecting an immediate response.
Once parts of the economy reopen, commissioners made it clear that all safe distancing practices and protocols will be implemented accordingly.
Taylor anticipates he’ll hear from the governor by Friday.
