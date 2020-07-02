Plans to bolster 456 RV sites at the Grant County Fairgrounds campground are underway. The project is part of the Campground Master Plan. The project will be funded by money generated by the 2019 Real Estate Excise Tax.
“The campgrounds were built when a typical RV was 12-20 feet long”, said Jim McKiernan, Fairgrounds Director. “They don’t work with today’s 40 foot Motorhomes with three slide outs. We need to bring them up to today’s standards,” he added.
The Fairgrounds is currently the largest campground in Grant County, sitting on 87 acres and is host to numerous Equestrian events, Tractor Pulls, Gun Shows, Livestock shows, etc. with many participants camping during their respective events.
“We have an opportunity to increase tourism activity by providing one more modern campground along with the list of other Grant County campgrounds,” said McKiernan.
Officials say the start of construction and the multi-phased approach will depend on further funding and approval by Grant County Commissioners.
Tom Gaines, Director of Central Services for Grant County says the project will begin with the east campground renovation and expansion.
The new design will include camping from tents to the largest fifth-wheel units and buses, angled with picnic tables, barbecues and full hookups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.