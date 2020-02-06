MOSES LAKE - After publishing a story about the United Parcel Service’s (UPS) decision to train its drivers to spot human trafficking, Grant County Transit Authority has decided to do the same.
On Thursday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to GTA Administrative Services Manager Brandy Heston who says Monday’s iFIBER ONE News story inspired them pursue such training.
Of GTA’s 40 staff members, 26 are bus drivers.
“They see everything in the community, so they need to be trained to recognize when someone is in trouble,” Heston told iFIBER ONE News.
Heston says all 40 GTA staff members will be trained by Truckers Against Trafficking and Busing on the Lookout starting next month. Training will consist of several sessions which will include videos, reading material and quizzes. Staff will be certified upon completion of training. Truckers Against Trafficking is the same organization training UPS drivers.
GTA drivers already report suspicious activity and have helped turn in criminals wanted in Grant County.
