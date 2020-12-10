MOSES LAKE - The health district on Thursday confirmed an additional 11 COVID-19 deaths in Grant County.
Grant County is now up to 65 COVID-19 deaths, according to the health district.
Ten of the 11 deaths reported Thursday are associated with long-term care facility outbreaks. All 10 individuals had underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk for severe complications due to the virus.
Eight of the 11 deaths were residents of Lake Ridge Center in Moses Lake, which has now had 15 COVID-19 deaths. The eight deaths confirmed on Thursday include:
- A woman in her 60s
- A woman in her 70s
- A man in his 70s
- Two men in their 80s
- A man in his 90s
- Two women in their 90s
Columbia Crest in Moses Lake is now up to 8 COVID-19 deaths, including two reported on Thursday: a man in his 60s and a woman in her 90s.
The one death not associated with a long-term care facility was an Electric City woman in her 70s.
Along with the 11 deaths, another 93 COVID-19 cases were confirmed on Thursday in Grant County. The cases include residents of Coulee City, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Royal City, Soap Lake and Warden.
Of the now 5,714 confirmed cases, 18 Grant County residents are currently hospitalized and 3,750 cases are listed as recovered. An additional 12 deaths are pending death certificate review.
Confirmed cases by city (Demographic data may not add up to the number of total reported cases due to cases being under investigation):
- Coulee City: 25
- Ephrata: 484
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 22
- Mattawa: 640
- Moses Lake: 2,331
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 96
- Quincy: 1,232
- Royal City: 411
- Soap Lake: 132
- Warden: 319
- Wilson Creek: 13
