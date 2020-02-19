EPHRATA - The Grant County Work Release Center will be temporarily closed beginning March 1 due to staffing shortages.
The temporary closure is expected to go until June 1 due to 20 percent, 11 employees, of the corrections staff set to be on leave for medical issues, mandatory training, residential relocating and divisional transfers, according to the sheriff’s office. This includes staff at the Work Release Center and Grant County Jail.
Work Release inmates will be temporarily moved to the Grant County Jail and Work Release staff will be temporarily reassigned to the jail. Chief Deputy Joe Kriete said typically about 30 to 40 inmates are housed at the Work Release facility.
“The March through June time span will allow those staff members to recover from their hospitalizations and return to work,” sheriff’s office officials stated.
The Work Release Center is a 100-bed, medium security facility operated by the Corrections Division of the Sheriff’s Office. The facility is located on Division Avenue East in Ephrata.
(6) comments
Tom Jones is not a business man, he is not educated in finance, payroll or HR of any type, he is a LEO period. Until you oust him we won't have a legit Sheriffs Department. Doesn't matter how much $$$$ we throw at the Department until we have a regime change and Mission Statement with a Long Term Plan we will not see improvements we will only see regression of safety and ethical practice, yes I said his ethics are questionable.
Tom Jones is a good man. He's not perfect, none of us are. There is a reason he has been reelected and will get reelected again.
Sure seems like someone has dropped the ball here and should be held accountable. I realize that most of us don't care about inmates and have little or no pity for any inconvenience this may cause them but we should. Inmates who retain employment throughout their incarceration have means to support themselves after release and are much less likely to re-offend. Inmates who get released without funds and have no family or social network to help them are left with no choice but secure money through crime. Even if you don't care about the criminal you should care about being a victim of their crime. You, yes i mean you, the person reading this needs to contact the sheriff and/or county commissioners encourage cuts to be made somewhere else. This is a matter of public safety.
