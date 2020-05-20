EPHRATA - Grant County’s annual outdoor burn ban is set to go into effect on June 1.
The county-wide burn restrictions passed by county commissioners in 2017 go through Sept. 30.
“This ordinance implemented an automatic restriction on outdoor burning from June 1 to September 30 each year within unincorporated areas of the county,” Grant County officials stated.
Agricultural and orchard burning are still allowed when permitted by the state Department of Ecology, and recreational campfires are allowed in approved devices at public campgrounds when permitted by the campground authority. Any recreation campfires at residences in private fire pits are allowed as long as there is 25 feet of non-combustible space around the fire pit. Large cooking fires are for public and private events must be permitted through the Grant County Fire Marshal’s Office in advance. Gas and charcoal barbecues are still allowed.
“When the county burn ban is lifted on September 30 burning restrictions that are normally in place and imposed by the Washington State Department of Ecology will still be in effect in regards to all cities and urban growth areas,” county officials stated, also reminding residents that the use of burn barrels are always prohibited in the state.
So far this year, Washington has already seen close to 300 wildfires, according to the state Department of Natural Resources. The Columbia Basin is expected to see a higher-than-normal wildfire risk this summer due to warmer and drier than average conditions.
