The reduction in the local tax base encouraged massive payment in lieu of taxes (PILT) funds to local governments who have federally managed lands. At the end of June, the U.S. Department of the Interior granted funds to the following counties in Central Washington:
Adams - $59,408 for 21,337 federally-managed acres
Benton - $174,550 for 64,264 federally-managed acres
Chelan - $3,224,827 for 1,486,918 federally-managed acres
Douglas - $164,608 for 59,204 federally-managed acres
Franklin - $180,283 for 63,947 federally-managed acres
Grant - $793,172 for 280,959 federally-managed acres
Okanogan - $2,713,424 for 1,564,715 federally-managed acres
Walla Walla - $30,489 for 11,317 federally-managed acres
Yakima - $883,301 for 534,853 federally-managed acres
PILT payments help local governments carry out such vital services as firefighting and police protection, construction of public schools and roads, and search-and-rescue operations.
PILT payments are made annually for tax-exempt Federal lands administered by U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) agencies including the Bureau of Land Management (BLM), the National Park Service (NPS), the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), for lands administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s U.S. Forest Service (USFS); and for Federal water projects and some military installations.
Using a statutory formula, the annual PILT payments to local governments are computed based on the number of acres of Federal land within each county or jurisdiction and on the population of that county or jurisdiction. The lands include the national forest and national park systems; lands in the FWS Refuge System; areas managed by the BLM; areas managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; U.S. Bureau of Reclamation water resource development projects; and others.
(3) comments
For pork projects?
It's for relief. Unlike the house goody list for projects that have nothing to do with COVID or suffering business's
Thank you Trump....
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.