It’ll be at least another week before you’ll be able to experience some form of public entertainment in north central Washington or any other part of the state for that matter.
On Friday, Washington’s Department of Health announced that none of the eight designated regions in the state have qualified for advancement in Phase 2 of the “Healthy Washington” plan. Grant, Chelan, Douglas, and Okanogan counties are grouped into the North Central Region.
The North Central Region is currently qualifying in two of the four required metrics needed to move into Phase 2. In the region, an intensive care unit occupancy rate of 86% was reported over the last week as well as a 12 percent decrease in a hospital admissions rate. The two metrics that disqualify the North Central Region from entering Phase 2 is the only 1% decrease in the COVID case rate per 100,000 over the last two weeks and a 14 percent increase in positive cases.
Adams County's region, known as 'East,' is qualifying in two of the four metrics. Adams County is grouped with counties such as Spokane, Whitman, and Lincoln counties.
The state’s health department assesses whether a region is qualified to advance into the next phase every Friday.