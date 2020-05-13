Commissioners from Grant, Douglas, Chelan joined a collective involving 16 other Washington state counties that had crafted a joint message to Governor Jay Inslee pleading that he fully reopen Washington’s economy now. The letter, issue on May 12, reads:
Honorable Governor Inslee,
We are living in unprecedented times. The effects of COVID-19 could not have been predicted, and we recognize the strong early response efforts you initiated in light of unknown consequences and dire forecasts provided by health experts. However, we are now seeing the unintended effects of these measures that lack any solid termination date.
Washington State Commissioners are, and have been, on the front lines working with community members. People from every corner of the state are suffering. Businesses are closing, unemployment checks are not being received - and our citizens need help now.
As Governor for our State, you declared an emergency on February 29, 2020. The “Stay Home Stay Healthy” order was enacted on March 23, 2020. It is now May 12 … 50 days … getting close to 2 billing cycles for rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, car payments and payroll commitments. Property taxes are due. The list goes on and on. Most of these businesses/unemployed work force have nothing coming in to pay these obligations with. The hospitals are bleeding money because the flood of virus-stricken patients that was predicted did not materialize so they are sitting with empty beds and furloughed employees. Farmers of every kind are looking at dumping and destroying crops because all the restaurants are essentially closed and the market is backed up. This is true for the meat and dairy markets as well. We, and they, have been patient, but this can only last so long. We need solutions to salvage and restore our crumbling economy as we watch the people in our communities lose everything they have worked for.
You stated in your launch of the “Safe Start” plan last week that you “fully recognize the impact this is having on families, workers and businesses but we have not yet won the fight against the virus”. If you do, in fact, truly understand the impact on your citizens you will realize that the glacial speed of this process is killing the citizens of this state in ways the virus does not. It is killing them financially, emotionally and through undiagnosed other physical conditions not attended to due to fear of or inability to see a doctor or go to the hospital.
We collectively urge you to alter the current narrative to allow us to launch a tandem effort to halt the spread of the virus while simultaneously allowing our businesses to start to re-open. We have been receiving plans from our businesses. Detailed plans that cover how they intend to open to the public but still observe heightened cleaning methods and adequate distancing and personal protection to discourage close contact. By all means leave the emergency order in place so that people remain aware and vigilant, but remove the arbitrary restrictions of essential and non-essential businesses and services to allow our counties to actually begin to open up and operate again. Show us, and the people who have empowered us to serve them, that you not only hear these issues but are actively working to rectify this situation.
You, under the emergency powers entrusted to the Governor, have the ability to turn this around. Please do so. As elected officials, all of us serve the people, and we need to lead them in a way that preserves not only their physical health and safety but their economic health and safety. We believe this can successfully be done in tandem at a more rapid pace than is being done.
We implore you to allow us to take local control with the help and support that the State can give. COVID-19 is real and it is serious, but it effects every county differently. We strongly hope you will work with us and allow us to create plans within our individual counties that address our individual county needs.
We stand ready to assist you in getting all of Washington back on the road to desperately needed economic recovery.
Respectfully,
Yakima County Board of Commissioners
Grant County Board of Commissioners
Lewis County Board of Commissioners
Douglas County Board of Commissioners
Chelan County Board of Commissioners
Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners
Benton County Board of Commissioners
Cowlitz County Board of Commissioners
Franklin County Board of Commissioners
Pacific County Board of Commissioners
Lincoln County Board of Commissioners
Kittitas County Board of Commissioners
Wahkiakum County Board of Commissioners
Stevens County Board of Commissioners
Asotin County Board of Commissioners
Grays Harbor County Board of Commissioners
Klickitat County Board of Commissioners
Skamania County Board of Commissioners
Ferry County Board of Commissioners
(3) comments
It’s about time the county commissioners stand up for their constituents. This is crushing the economies across the state. There is no longer an EMERGENCY—there is a serious virus but there is ample guidance for businesses and individuals to help prevent the spread. Let’s reopen!
It's great to see our county commissioners standing up to these mandates handed down from the ivory towers in olympia. This virus and government enforced shutdown affects counties differently. A different approach needs to be taken for Adams county vs king county.
Wow, it only took nearly 2 months for the counties to get together and show they know what to do.
A little public education and common sense will save us, if it's not already too late.
