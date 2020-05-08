EPHRATA - Grant PUD has announced it will open its boat launches and most recreation sites at noon on Friday.
“Our top priorities are the safe and the reliable operations of our mission-critical services, including electricity and fiber-optic communications,” PUD officials stated. “Without these, all our customers and the greater region would suffer severe hardship. Our analysis over the last two weeks concluded that we have the equipment and supplies necessary to reopen (many) amenities without jeopardizing these mission-critical services.”
Beginning Friday, only the boat launches and boat launch parking lots at Crescent Bar will be open. Other amenities at the site, including the campground, beaches, golf course, trail, marina, and fuel service will remain closed as PUD officials say these areas have potential to attract large groups.
All other PUD recreation areas will be open for day-use only, including boat launches. Campgrounds remain closed.
The Wanapum Heritage Center and Wanapum Dam Visitor Center will also remain closed until further notice.
