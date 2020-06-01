EPHRATA - Grant PUD has reopened campgrounds and other day-use amenities at its recreational sites.
“Many of the amenities have been modified in accordance with guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Grant County Health District to promote social distancing and protect public health,” PUD officials stated.
Reopened amenities include:
- Most campsites at Crescent Bar
- Most campsites at Priest Rapids Recreation Area
- All campsites at Jackson Creek
- All campsites at Rocky Coulee
- Day-use areas at Vantage Boat Launch
- Day-use amenities at Crescent Bar include the golf course, beaches, walking trail, picnic area, shelters, marina and fuel float.
The Wanapum Dam Visitor’s Center, Wanapum Heritage Center, and the playground and sports courts at Crescent Bar remain closed.
“We have observed that most of our recreation site visitors have been following the rules to prevent the spread of Coronavirus,” PUD officials stated. “It is vital that visitors continue to adhere to these rules so we can keep these amenities open.”
For a full list of Grant PUD recreation sites visit www.grantpud.org/visit-us.
