EPHRATA - Eight local food banks have reaped the benefit of a charitable partnership between Grant PUD and the Columbia Basin Foundation. The byproduct of the partnership is known as the Pay-It-Forward grant program.
The program has awarded over $11,000 to area food banks this spring.
The following food banks were recipients of the Pay-It-Forward program grants: Coulee City, Grand Coulee, Ephrata, Mattawa, Moses Lake/Warden, Quincy, Royal City, and Soap Lake.
Pay-It-Forward funding is supported by donations from grant PUD’s industrial customers who deferred conservation rebate payments to support community-benefit programs administered by the Columbia Basin Foundation.
The Columbia Basin Foundation and its programs are the connecting factor that fundraises money to benefit those in need. For more information about Columbia Basin Foundation, go to www.columbiabasinfoundation.org.
