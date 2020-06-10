EPHRATA - A 4% rate reduction to residential customers was ‘brought to the table’ during Tuesday’s regularly scheduled Grant PUD commission meeting.
Proposed by utility commissioner Dale Walker, the idea is purposed to provide monetary relief to the utility’s core customers affected by coronavirus. However, the idea lacked support from commissioners.
A 4% discount on a $100 utility bill would only equate to $4 and would be $2 on a $50 bill. The concept received guarded support from commissioners Judy Wilson and Nelson Cox, but reportedly was rejected by fellow commissioners Tom Flint and Larry Schaapman. The move would reduce Grant PUD electric-rate revenue about $2.1 million this year, according to data provided commissioners by the Grant PUD financial team. The discount would not negatively affect Grant PUD's financial targets this year, the data showed.
"I think it's necessary that we give our ratepayers a chance to sigh, take a deep breath and maybe cover some of their expenses," Walker said of his proposal. "The big thing is whether it would hurt the financial picture, and it does not do that."
"I don't know if we really need to join in this parade," Commissioner Schaapman said, pointing to Grant PUD's existing Share the Warmth and other programs that could provide more help to customers in need than the proposed temporary rate reduction. Grant PUD suspended late fees and power disconnects for core customers even before those measures were mandated by the Governor's Office.
"It's admirable what's at the heart of the issue, but the net that's being cast is going way beyond where it needs to be cast," Commissioner Schaapman said.
The proposal died prior to a vote.
Grant PUD staff will explore other ways the utility can help its hardest-hit customers and be back at the June 23 commission meeting with more suggestions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.