EPHRATA - Grant PUD commissioners are discussing a short-term rate reduction to help customers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioner Dale Walker proposed reducing the basic charge for “core customers” by 4 percent for six months, ending Dec. 31. Core customers include residential, irrigation and small and medium-sized businesses (Rate Schedules 1-3, 7).
PUD commissioners plan to gauge the proposal’s overall impact to Grant PUD finances based on figured submitted to staff last week.
Commissioner Larry Schaapman expressed concern that the proposal would not return much money to customers and pointed to other ways the PUD has helped customers during the pandemic, including waiving late fees for core customers.
PUD commissioners plan to further discuss the temporary rate cut at their June 9 meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.