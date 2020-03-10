EPHRATA - A Grant PUD contract worker's direct and prolonged exposure to someone who had contracted coronavirus has prompted the utility to take drastic measures in safeguarding the rest of its workforce and customers.
The utility announced Tuesday night that all Grant PUD facilities will now be closed to public access until further notice. Only employees who are identified as mission-critical personnel in operating Grant PUD’s generating and power systems, as well as the fiber network, will report to work. All other employees, contractors and vendors are ordered not to report to their work locations until further notice.
Grant PUD believes that this is a prudent precautionary measure to protect public and employee safety and avoid possible power and fiber service interruptions. Mission-critical employees will be provided whatever protections are feasible to prevent becoming infected. Grant PUD employees who are not reporting to work will either be given work duties from their homes or placed on paid administrative leave.
Grant PUD released the following statement:
“At this time, all of Grant PUD’s resources are focused on ensuring that we are doing everything we can to protect the health of our customers and employees. When we have implemented that first step, we will then focus on how we can best provide account service to our customers.”
More details for customers will be provided in the next few days.
