EPHRATA - Grant PUD got a portion of the $17.8-million awarded by the state’s department of commerce to organizations with broadband expansion plans.
The money goes to pay for broadband construction projects in unserved or underserved communities across the state. Grant PUD received $810,000 in grants and an $810,000 loan through the state. The $1.6 million will be spent on the area 15 portion of its broadband project which supplies fiber optic internet from Gloyd (just north of Moses Lake North) to Stratford (the halfway point between Soap Lake and Krupp). Grant PUD continues to target the end of 2023 for completing construction to all 40 build-out expansion areas.
Applicants requested more than $73 million for 29 different projects, and the board approved qualified projects from a rated and ranked list until all available program funds were exhausted. Demand exceeded available funds by more than 300%.
