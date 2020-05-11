EPHRATA - Grant PUD has teamed up with Washington state’s Broadband Office to deliver free public internet access to several rural locations in Grant County. The utility is offering free internet as demand for internet access reaches new heights during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, nine drive-in Wi-Fi hotspots were deployed to address demand.
The following are locations where internet can be accessed:
ACH School District Brick House
312 E Main Street, Coulee City
Wilson Creek City Park
Railroad Street, Wilson Creek
East Beach Park
301 Daisy St N, Soap Lake
Ephrata Recycling Center
behind the Ephrata Armory, A St SE, Ephrata
Quincy Middle School
16 6th Ave SE, Quincy
George Community Hall
403 W Montmorency Blvd, Quincy
Warden Community Center
114 N Oak Street, Warden
Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District
11522 1st Ave SE, Royal Camp
Port of Mattawa office
20140 Rd 24 SW Suite G, Mattawa
Utility officials say the signals reach up to 750 feet. Locations were selected due to their central locations, adequate parking and/or grassy spaces. Passwords are not needed to access the hotspots and can be found by searching for the “homeworkhub” network.
