EPHRATA - Grant PUD has teamed up with Washington state’s Broadband Office to deliver free public internet access to several rural locations in Grant County. The utility is offering free internet as demand for internet access reaches new heights during the coronavirus pandemic. Last week, nine drive-in Wi-Fi hotspots were deployed to address demand.

The following are locations where internet can be accessed:

ACH School District Brick House

312 E Main Street, Coulee City

Wilson Creek City Park

Railroad Street, Wilson Creek

East Beach Park

301 Daisy St N, Soap Lake

Ephrata Recycling Center

behind the Ephrata Armory, A St SE, Ephrata

Quincy Middle School

16 6th Ave SE, Quincy

George Community Hall

403 W Montmorency Blvd, Quincy

Warden Community Center

114 N Oak Street, Warden

Quincy Columbia Basin Irrigation District

11522 1st Ave SE, Royal Camp

Port of Mattawa office

20140 Rd 24 SW Suite G, Mattawa

Utility officials say the signals reach up to 750 feet. Locations were selected due to their central locations, adequate parking and/or grassy spaces. Passwords are not needed to access the hotspots and can be found by searching for the “homeworkhub” network.

