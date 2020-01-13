EPHRATA - Grant PUD is asking for the public’s input about where it should install its new transmission line in the Royal Slope area.
After extensive studies, Grant PUD staff and engineering consultants have narrowed down three potential construction routes for the new “Red Rock” 115-kilovolt transmission line near Royal City.
Detailed maps of the potential routes will be available for viewing during two public workshops on Jan. 29 and Feb. 5. Both workshops will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Port of Royal Slope office.
The Red Rock transmission line will be installed to meet the growing power demand in the area. The line will travel from the Frenchman Hills substation to the Red Rock Substation south of Royal City. The line is part of Grant PUD’s second phase of “Design-Build,” a multi-year package of projects to improve reliability and increase capacity of Grant PUD’s electrical system.
The final recommendation of where to install the new line is tentatively planned for presentation to the commission in March.
The project is expected to be completed in March of 2022.
