EPHRATA - Grant PUD is waiving all late payment fees until further notice as all PUD facilities are currently closed to the public.
“As Grant PUD works through this COVID-19 response phase, we want to assure customers that our team continues our daily activities of providing service and support to Grant PUD customers,” PUD officials stated. “The power will keep flowing to the businesses and homes throughout the county and as customers’ bills come due, we have provided multiple options to make paying your bill as simple as possible.”
Although PUD offices are closed, bills can be paid online, through the PUD drop boxes or by mail. Until further notice, the PUD is not accepting cash payments.
The late fee waiver includes residential, irrigation and Rate 2 and Rate 7 commercial customers.
More information on ways to make payments can be found at https://www.grantpud.org/blog/payments.
Grant PUD announced on Tuesday that all facilities are closed to the public until further notice. Only employees who are identified as critical personnel in operating the utilities generating and power systems and the fiber network will report for work.
